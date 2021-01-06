Bengals Address Biggest Need in Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals have to improve in the trenches this offseason. They've had one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league over the past five seasons.

Whether they add offensive line talent in free agency or the draft—and it should be both—everyone agrees that they have to be better.

Analyst Joe Marino of The Draft Network has the Bengals landing two top tackles in his latest mock draft.

First, he has Oregon tackle Penei Sewell falling to the No. 5 pick.

"With all the quarterback needy-teams at the top of the board and Miami being a logical trade back spot, Cincinnati is the beneficiary of Sewell being available with the fifth pick," Marino wrote. "He can come in and immediately start at left tackle for the Bengals while Jonah Williams can flip to right tackle or guard, potentially improving the offensive line in multiple spots."

Marino has four quarterbacks: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance going with the four top picks.

Carolina trades up with Miami at No. 3 to land Wilson.

The Bengals continue to address the trenches in the second round. Marino has Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood falling to the 37th overall pick.

Adding Leatherwood to a line that has Sewell and Williams would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Bengals in the trenches. Williams or Leatherwood could kick inside and play guard, while the other one would start at right tackle opposite Sewell.

The only problem with this scenario is lack of experience. The team would be banking on multiple rookies to be significant upgrades right away. Adding a proven veteran or two in free agency would be ideal, that way they don't have to reach to fill a need in the draft.

