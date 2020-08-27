Watch: A.J. Green discusses social injustice in America, Joe Burrow and more

CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green discussed social injustice in America, Joe Burrow and more on Thursday. The seven-time Pro Bowler was asked about the NBA postponing games following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also talked about the talent the Bengals have on offense and so much more. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page.

