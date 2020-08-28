AllBengals
Top Stories
News
AllBengals+

Here's how fans can purchase cutouts to be in the stands for the Bengals opener

NicoleZembrodt

The Bengals announced earlier this week that fans won't be allowed to attend the season opener on Sept. 13 against the Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. It's unfortunate news, but that doesn't mean you can't be in the stands.

Fans can submit photos so a cutout version of themselves can be in attendance for the opener. The cutouts will be placed in the end zones at Paul Brown Stadium. 

All net proceeds will benefit the Bengals’ prominent community partners:

Season Ticket Members will receive a discounted price at $50, while the public can purchase a cutout at $75. Fans can choose which charity their donation goes towards.

Go here to participate. Cutouts will be available for limited time. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Trey Hopkins on Bengals players meeting with Mike Brown, Joe Burrow and an honest and open conversation about social injustice

Watch: Trey Hopkins Cincinnati Bengals players meeting with Mike Brown, Joe Burrow and an honest and open conversation about social injustice

James Rapien

Executives believe Carl Lawson is one of the NFL's most underrated players

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson named NFL's most underrated

James Rapien

Watch: Brian Callahan talks A.J. Green, Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and more

Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan talks A.J. Green, Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and more

James Rapien

A.J. Green wants reps, believes 'sky's the limit' for Bengals offense

A.J. Green wants reps, believes sky's the limit for Cincinnati Bengals offense

James Rapien

Five Bengals players that are 'worth the price of admission'

Five Cincinnati Bengals players that are 'worth the price of admission'

Russ Heltman

Jonah Williams meeting expectations in training camp

Cincinnati Bengals tackle Jonah Williams meeting expectations in training camp

NicoleZembrodt

A.J. Green praises Joe Burrow for speaking out: 'You want to rally behind him'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green praises Joe Burrow

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Mackensie Alexander's father found alive in Florida after 3-day search

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander's father found alive in Florida after 3-day search

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

NFL insiders believe Jadeveon Clowney will sign with Baltimore Ravens

NFL insiders believe Jadeveon Clowney will sign with Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Bengals Bites — The decision to practice, focusing on special teams and extra work with Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals Bites — The decision to practice, focusing on special teams and extra work with Joe Burrow

James Rapien