Here's how fans can purchase cutouts to be in the stands for the Bengals opener

The Bengals announced earlier this week that fans won't be allowed to attend the season opener on Sept. 13 against the Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. It's unfortunate news, but that doesn't mean you can't be in the stands.

Fans can submit photos so a cutout version of themselves can be in attendance for the opener. The cutouts will be placed in the end zones at Paul Brown Stadium.

All net proceeds will benefit the Bengals’ prominent community partners:

Season Ticket Members will receive a discounted price at $50, while the public can purchase a cutout at $75. Fans can choose which charity their donation goes towards.

Go here to participate. Cutouts will be available for limited time. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.