Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Season Finale Against Ravens

The Bengals will be without key pieces of their secondary

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to upset the Ravens on Sunday and end the season on a high note.

Cincinnati has won back-to-back games for the first time in more than two years. Baltimore is a 13.5-point road favorite.

The Bengals shocked the world in Week 15 when they beat the Steelers 27-17 at Paul Brown Stadium. They were 14-point home underdogs entering that matchup.

The Bengals know beating the Ravens is always challenging, especially with Baltimore hoping to clinch a playoff spot.

"You have to protect the football. They've very aggressive with their mindset defensively," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "They do a great job attacking the ball not only in the backfield, on the perimeter with the defensive backs. No. 44 (Marlon Humphrey) is as good as anyone in the league at punching the ball out. I think a lot of guys try to emulate his play style and they do a good job of it. You have to be physical not only in the box, but on the perimeter as well. That's up to the quarterback as well to protect the ball in the pocket."

The Bengals will be shorthanded on Sunday. Starting cornerbacks William Jackson III (concussion) and Mackensie Alexander (illness) are both out. Look for Jalen Davis to start at nickel with Alexander out. Leshaun Sims will join Darius Phillips on the outside.

They also elevated cornerback Winston Rose from the practice squad.

Linebacker Logan Wilson, kicker Randy Bullock, guard Alex Redmond, tight end Mitchell Wilcox and guard Keaton Sutherland are also inactive.

Kickoff is Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

