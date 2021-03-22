Podcast: The Bengals Aren't Done in Free Agency and Joe Burrow the Recruiter
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow explain why the Bengals aren't done in free agency, plus an in-depth breakdown of Riley Reiff's contract, the best veteran options remaining and the Joe Burrow effect is real.
Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
