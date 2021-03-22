NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Podcast: The Bengals Aren't Done in Free Agency and Joe Burrow the Recruiter

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow explain why the Bengals aren't done in free agency, plus an in-depth breakdown of Riley Reiff's contract, the best veteran options remaining and the Joe Burrow effect is real.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Four Players the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin speaks to the media during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Bengals Nfl Combine 127
GM Report

Bengals' Actions Show They Plan to Make Another Push in Free Agency

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fist bumps running back Joe Mixon (28) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Bengals Aren't Done in Free Agency and Joe Burrow the Recruiter

© Derick E. Hingle
News

Bengals' Pursuit of Top Free Agent Defensive Tackle Falls Short

Sammy Watkins, Sheldon Rankins
GM Report

Four Players the Bengals Should Go After Now That the 'GollaDEY' Dream is Over

Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Star Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay Has Made a Decision

Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Trai Turner (70) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pro Bowl Guard 'Likes' Idea of Signing With Bengals to Block for Joe Burrow

Feb 5, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head football coach Zac Taylor (middle) poses for photo alongside Bengals owner Mike Brown (right) and Duke Tobin , Bengals director of player personnel at the end of a press conference at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sport
AllBengals Insiders+

It's a New Dey: Bengals Re-Shuffle Roster in Hopes of Building Winner

Sep 17, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) waits to take the field against he Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Grading the Deal: Bengals Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff