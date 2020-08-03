Bengals confident in safety plan, entire roster set to enter Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will have all 80 players on their roster at Paul Brown Stadium for the first time on Tuesday.

Rookie Kendall Futrell is the only player that the team has placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, which is a good sign with the strength and conditioning portion of training camp ready to begin.

"Our testing protocol can’t be any more thorough. It’s every day at this point," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Monday. "The people that are coming in the building and the people that are interacting with players and the players themselves have all tested negative for COVID. That’s a comforting fact when you walk around the building and you know everybody is getting tested on a daily basis. I’ve been really impressed with the health of our players and staff. We haven’t, to this point, knock on wood, been hit hard with it. If everybody does their part and holds each other accountable and holds themselves accountable, hopefully we’ll be able to stay safe together."

All 32 NFL teams are hoping to keep players healthy throughout the 2020 season. The Bengals put together an infectious disease plan that was one of the first to be approved by the Players Association.

They're hoping the protocol is enough to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

"Zac (Taylor) and operations staff and Jeff Brickner and Mark Herren — they’ve done the most work in that area," Tobin said. "Trying to get guys separated that gives us the best chance not to have one position decimated. Those were things that were done.

"We have a great plan in place. It’s challenging, but we’re excited to attack it. Our players seem excited to attack it. We’re not looking at the downside, we’re looking at the upside. So far, so good. Really impressed with our players, [they've] kept themselves physically ready to go.”

The key to players and teams avoiding an outbreak is staying safe away from team facilities. Taylor will certainly discuss this with the team, but the Bengals are hoping that it isn't a season-long issue.

"Hopefully we have guys who don't need policing. Hopefully they will police each other and understand the gravity of the situation, and that it effects more than just them," Tobin said. "It effects others in the building and the whole team. I believe we have the right mix of players who can get that accomplished."

Safety Vonn Bell has already said that he plans on 'policing' his teammates and making sure they're doing the right things off the field to stay healthy.

"They certainly did when they came because we had very few problems getting them in the door healthy so that speaks to how they took care of themselves this offseason," Tobin said. "I fully expect they will going forward, because we have a lot of good leaders in the building."