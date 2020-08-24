Bengals Bites — Higgins' health, Ross' mindset, a Burrow impersonator and the strength of the team

CINCINNATI — Two big pieces of the Bengals' offense returned to action on Sunday, as rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins participated in team drills for the first time in full pads and John Ross practiced after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Higgins tweaked his hamstring early in camp. The coaching staff wanted to make sure the 33rd overall pick was 100 percent before he returned to the field.

"I wanted to get out there right away and show the coaches what I can do and show them why they drafted me," Higgins said. "It’s [the hamstring] definitely feeling a lot better than it was last week and I got out there today and doing stuff with the actual team, 11-on-11, 7-on-7, 1-on-1s.

"Felt great. I’m taking mental reps of the plays so just going out there and I can actually run with the team and run the plays. I had a few mistakes, obviously, that’s going to happen with a rookie in his first time out there. Other than I think I did pretty good."

Higgins, 21, projects to be the fourth or fifth wide receiver on the Bengals' depth chart. They have a deep room, full of explosive players.

Ross' return should help the rest of the guys. He was smooth in and out of his routes on Sunday. The Bengals placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 12 after his 3-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus.

"When it comes to my son, I would say it definitely wasn’t stressful," he said. "I was willing to risk anything. It didn’t matter to me, none of that mattered. I just wanted to see him get well. That was the most important part. The stressful part was me having to wear a mask, not being able to hold him, kiss him and let him know that I’m here for him. Just not being able to physically touch him and things like that."

Ross' son is doing well and he 24-year-old speedster returned to Cincinnati on Thursday. He had to test negative for COVID-19 three times before returning to team facilities.

He brings an element of speed that most players can't match. Getting him back on the field matters, especially since he's healthy and confident that he's going to have a big season.

"I need to play all 16 games," Ross said. "I need to stay healthy and I need to make plays in every single game. It’s on me to do that."

The 24-year-old has missed 24 of a possible 48 games during his NFL career — mostly due to injury. He's confident he can be firing on all cylinders by the time the regular season begins.

"It’s all in how hard I work and how well I prepare myself," Ross said. "Right now I’m ready to get back to where I am. I ran routes today. I felt like I looked good. I felt good. I think I’m going to progress really well. We got a lot of time still.”

Other Notes

Carlos Dunlap was dominant in practice on Sunday. He continues to have a great camp. Geno Atkins also mauled Michael Jordan in 1-on-1s, which is a good sign for the future Hall-of-Famer.

If the Bengals are going to surprise people, then they need their defensive line to be dominant. Jordan fared well against newly signed defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who was emotional after one of his reps against the second-year guard.

Dunlap pulled Daniels aside afterwards and appeared to talk to him about his technique. Chats like that are common, but it's a good sign that these guys are pushing one another. This team could be a thorn in the side of opposing offenses if the defensive line is firing on all cylinders. They have the talent, but can they stay healthy?

Burrow may be the most popular athlete in Cincinnati, but that doesn't mean everyone in America knows what he looks like.

YouTube sensation Rohan Kohli happens to be a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan. He dressed up like Burrow and walked around talking with people. I thought this video was hilarious. Watch it below.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!