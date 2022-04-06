Bengals Bolster Offensive Line and Defense in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Will Cincinnati continue to add O-Line help in the 2022 NFL Draft?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs going into the 2022 NFL Draft.

They added three starting offensive linemen, but still haven't addressed the left guard spot. They re-signed Eli Apple, but should be on the hunt for another cornerback.

Cincinnati addresses one of those needs in Todd McShay's latest mock draft by taking Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the 31st overall pick.

"The Bengals' protection woes of 2021 are well-documented. Quarterback Joe Burrow took way, way too many hits last season, and the offensive line was a glaring problem coming into the offseason," McShay wrote. "Cincinnati wasn't messing around in free agency, though, signing offensive tackle La'el Collins and interior linemen Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. That's a big improvement. But is it enough? I'm not sure Karras is a long-term answer, and Linderbaum should quickly emerge as one of the best centers in the NFL. Linderbaum anchors well and fights to the whistle, and his zone-blocking ability will open lanes for running back Joe Mixon. And as an added bonus, this is terrific value: Linderbaum is my No. 18 prospect."

If Linderbaum does fall to 31, he would be a no-brainer pick for the Bengals. Most analysts believe he's a top 15-20 player in this draft class.

Most would expect Cincinnati to take a cornerback in round two, especially after drafting Linderbaum in round one, but that isn't the case. Instead, they take Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal.

"Germaine Pratt is a free agent next year, and Chenal offers Cincinnati a plug-and-play candidate," McShay wrote. "He made 108 tackles last season and added eight sacks."

Adding a player like Chenal does give Cincinnati some insurance at linebacker, especially if Pratt signs elsewhere after the 2022 season.

It also shows why the Bengals should be interested in adding one more veteran cornerback before the draft. It would allow them to take the best player available, instead of reaching if a top defensive back isn't on the board.

Check out McShay's entire mock draft here. For more on veteran cornerbacks, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

