Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow Dealing, Bengals Lead Browns 17-10

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — It was a sloppy first half of football at Paul Brown Stadium, but the Bengals have a 17-10 halftime advantage. 

Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for an 11-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give Cincinnati the lead. 

Burrow has completed 20-of-25 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

The Bengals defense held the Browns offense to 101 total yards in the first half. 

Baker Mayfield started 0-for-5, but rebounded on Cleveland's lone touchdown drive. Mayfield completed his final five passes of the half. 

Injuries

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left the game in the second quarter with a neck injury. He's officially listed as "doubtful." 

Williams spent some time in the medical tent on the sidelines before walking back to the locker room.  

Starting center Trey Hopkins was also out on the Bengals final drive before the half. He went back to the locker room without his helmet. He's being evaluated for a concussion. 

Fred Johnson replaced Williams at left tackle and Billy Price replaced Hopkins at center. 

Burrow led the Bengals' offense downfield for the go-ahead touchdown before the half with Johnson and Price in the game. 

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his left knee while trying to tackle Darius Phillips following a Baker Mayfield interception on Cleveland's first drive of the game. Beckham won't return. 

The Bengals are without top cornerback William Jackson III. Beckham's absence softens the blow and makes life much easier on a defense that allowed 35 points to the Browns in Week 2. 

Turnovers

The Bengals had two first quarter turnovers. First, Burrow threw a bad ball intended for Tyler Boyd in the end zone. The ball was deflected by Denzel Ward and intercepted by B.J. Goodson.

Later in the first quarter Myles Garrett beat Williams and stripped Burrow. Browns safety Ronnie Harrison made the recovery.

The Browns only scored three points off of both turnovers. 

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to keep Burrow upright. Limiting Garrett and this Browns' pass rush is the key. If they can do that, then the rookie is capable of hitting A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins downfield. 

Burrow was sacked four times in the first half. If a shorthanded offensive line can keep him clean, then the Bengals should be able to hold onto their lead. 

The Browns will receive the ball in the second half.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

