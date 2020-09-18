Halftime Observations: Burrow throws first career touchdown pass, Bengals trail Browns 21-13

CLEVELAND, OH — The Bengals trail the Browns 21-13 at halftime. Cleveland has scored on three of its first four possessions.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow threw his first NFL touchdown pass in the second quarter. He found C.J. Uzomah for a 23-yard score.

The Bengals were trailing 14-3 when Burrow took the offense on a 6-play, 57-yard touchdown drive.

The first half was filled with scoring and big plays.

Baker Mayfield found a wide open Odell Beckham Jr. for a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Beckham beat William Jackson III with a double move and was able to get separation downfield.

Mayfield completed his first five passes. He got into a rhythm early, which is exactly what the Bengals didn't want.

Mayfield completed 11-of-14 first half passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals got off to a great start. Brandon Wilson returned the opening kickoff to the 39-yard line, giving Joe Burrow and the offense great field position.

The Bengals proceeded to go on a 14-play, 41 yard drive. Burrow was sacked by Adrian Clayborn to end the scoring threat. Randy Bullock made a 38-yard field goal to give the Cincinnati the early lead.

The Browns answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive.

If the Bengals are going to comeback to get their first win of the season, then they need to make Mayfield uncomfortable. He's been able to stand in a clean pocket for most of the night.

Cincinnati has utilized Joe Mixon in the passing game, which is huge for the offense. He has four receptions for 40 yards.

Burrow has completed 18-28 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. He's going to have to stay hot if the Bengals are going to win this game.

Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins had his first career catch in the first half, which was good for a first down. The Bengals pulled within eight, as Bullock made a 43-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the first half.

