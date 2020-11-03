Watch: A Quality Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow's Performance Against the Titans

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow continues to "wow" everyone with his play on the field. The 23-year-old is on pace to throw for 4,544 yards this season, which would break Andrew Luck's record (4,374).

Burrow is completing 67% of his passes and has carried the Bengals' offense during the first half of the season.

"I like him a lot," veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels said on Monday. "The way he commands the offense, he’s definitely not a rookie. When you go against him in practice, you’re going against a rookie. He’s a rookie strictly because of the amount of time he’s been in the NFL. But his mentality, his swagger if you want to say that, I use the word poise, just the way he goes about and conducts business, he’s a true leader. The guy, he’s doing some great things already. No doubt in my mind he’ll be the rookie of the year. And he’s going to have a very very great career, and I’m just glad to be a part of the beginning phases of it."

Former NFL quarterback JT O'Sullivan breaks down film every week for TheQBSchool.com.

O'Sullivan played for 11 NFL teams, including the Bengals in 2009. He appeared in four games for Cincinnati, finishing 4-of-11 for 40 yards.

The 41-year-old founded The QB School, which has over 80,000 subscribers on YouTube. This week he watched film from the Bengals' win over the Titans and explains Burrow's "Super" performance against Tennessee.

Watch the breakdown below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!