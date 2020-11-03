SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Watch: A Quality Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow's Performance Against the Titans

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow continues to "wow" everyone with his play on the field. The 23-year-old is on pace to throw for 4,544 yards this season, which would break Andrew Luck's record (4,374). 

Burrow is completing 67% of his passes and has carried the Bengals' offense during the first half of the season. 

"I like him a lot," veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels said on Monday. "The way he commands the offense, he’s definitely not a rookie. When you go against him in practice, you’re going against a rookie. He’s a rookie strictly because of the amount of time he’s been in the NFL. But his mentality, his swagger if you want to say that, I use the word poise, just the way he goes about and conducts business, he’s a true leader. The guy, he’s doing some great things already. No doubt in my mind he’ll be the rookie of the year. And he’s going to have a very very great career, and I’m just glad to be a part of the beginning phases of it."

Former NFL quarterback JT O'Sullivan breaks down film every week for TheQBSchool.com.

O'Sullivan played for 11 NFL teams, including the Bengals in 2009. He appeared in four games for Cincinnati, finishing 4-of-11 for 40 yards.

The 41-year-old founded The QB School, which has over 80,000 subscribers on YouTube. This week he watched film from the Bengals' win over the Titans and explains Burrow's "Super" performance against Tennessee. 

Watch the breakdown below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Must Make Decision About Carl Lawson and William Jackson III's Future Before Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Bengals Must Make Decision About Carl Lawson and William Jackson III's Future Before Trade Deadline

James Rapien

by

Bengal9to85

Report: Cowboys Quarterback Andy Dalton Will be Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Andy Dalton Will be Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

James Rapien

Would You Make This Trade, Bengals Fans?

Should the Cincinnati Bengals trade John Ross to the San Francisco 49ers for Dante Pettis?

James Rapien

The Bengals Kept John Ross, Now It's Time to Use Him

The Cincinnati Bengals Kept John Ross, Now It's Time to Use Him

James Rapien

The Bengals Should be Buyers and Sellers at the Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals Should be Buyers and Sellers at the Trade Deadline

James Rapien

by

LeadfootBass

Dave Lapham Blown Away By Bengals' Offensive Line: 'The Way They Operated Was Unbelievable'

Dave Lapham Blown Away By Cincinnati Bengals' Offensive Line: 'The Way They Operated Was Unbelievable'

James Rapien

NFL Trade Rumors: Bengals Should Shop A.J. Green Ahead of Trade Deadline

NFL Trade Rumors: Cincinnati Bengals Should Shop A.J. Green Ahead of Trade Deadline

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Report: Patriots Trading for Dolphins Wide Receiver Isaiah Ford

New England Patriots Trading for Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Isaiah Ford

James Rapien

NFL Trade Rumors: New York Jets Shopping Tight End Chris Herndon

NFL Trade Rumors: New York Jets Shopping Tight End Chris Herndon

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' Offense, the Trade Deadline and the Future in the Trenches

The Cincinnati Bengals' Offense, the Trade Deadline and the Future in the Trenches

James Rapien