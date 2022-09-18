Bengals Can Move Into First Place Tie With Win Over Cowboys After Three AFC North Teams Lose in Week 2
ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals might've gotten off to an ugly start in Week 1, but they were given a gift by their fellow AFC North teams on Sunday.
The Browns and Ravens both had double-digit leads in the fourth quarter, but the Jets and Dolphins rallied to win in the final seconds.
The Patriots beat the Steelers too.
That means if the Bengals beat the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, then they'll move into a four-way tie for first place, despite losing to Pittsburgh in Week 1.
