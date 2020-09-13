Halftime Observations: Bengals defense hanging tough with Burrow under pressure

CINCINNATI — The Bengals kicked off the 2020 season on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. They have a 7-6 halftime lead over the Chargers.

The offense got off to a slow start, going three-and-out on their first drive of the season.

They didn't score until their fourth possession when rookie quarterback Joe Burrow ran up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown. The first score of his pro career. It gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead.

The drive started on the Chargers 44-yard line. Burrow found A.J. Green for a 13-yard play that help set up the touchdown run.

Green leads the team with three targets at the half. Tyler Boyd still hasn't been targeted. He's being shadowed by Pro Bowl corner Chris Harris Jr.

The Bengals offensive line has struggled against Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The Chargers sacked Burrow three times in the first half. They have six quarterback hits.

The Bengals defense has played well. They've held Los Angeles to just three points. They've forced the Chargers to punts three times. They also forced two turnovers on downs.

They did let Los Angeles get into field goal range at the end of the first half, but that's the only blip on what has been a successful 30 minutes for the defense.

If the Bengals are going to win this game, they're going to need to give Burrow more time in the pocket. That may give Boyd more time to get open, which would certainly help a unit that only has five first downs and 88 yards of total offense at halftime.

It starts in the trenches. If Burrow gets time, then maybe he can get Green, Boyd and some of his other weapons involved in the second half.

