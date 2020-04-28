AllBengals
Bengals claim Austin Calitro and Semaje Perine off waivers

James Rapien

The Bengals' roster transformation continues. Just three days after taking three linebackers in the NFL Draft, Cincinnati has added another one to its' room. 

The Bengals claimed linebacker Austin Calitro and running back Semaje Perine off waivers.

Perine spent most of last season in Cincinnati on the practice squad and the active roster. He was a fourth round draft pick by the Redskins in 2017. 

Perine has 651 rushing yards and one touchdown in 28 career games. He was released by the Dolphins on Monday. 

Calitro appeared in 13 games and made four starts for the Jaguars last season. He finished with 40 tackles (four for loss) and one sack. The 26 year old spent the 2018 season in Seattle, where he appeared in all 16 games, made five starts and had 45 tackles.

Calitro will join a suddenly crowded linebacker room. The Bengals selected Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey in the NFL Draft. 

Cincinnati also signed Josh Bynes in free agency and think highly of second-year linebacker Germaine Pratt. 

"We did a ton of work on those guys over the course of this offseason. That’s a real credit, not only to Duke (Tobin) and his staff, but to our coaching staff on that side of the ball, and our special teams guys," Zac Taylor said after the draft. "At the end of the day, those guys were there, and we felt like we had to grab them. We didn’t necessarily go into the day saying we had to draft three (linebackers), but the way it shook out, those guys are going to bring value to us and have a good chance to get on the field. So we felt like (they were) too good to pass up.”

Both players will have to earn their keep on special teams if they're going to make the 53-man roster. 

