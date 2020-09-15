Roster Moves: Bengals claim Seibert, promote Bledsoe and place Su'a-Filo on injured reserve

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially claimed kicker Austin Seibert on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was waived by Cleveland after he missed an extra point and a field goal in their 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. The Browns replaced him with veteran kicker Cody Parkey, who was on their practice squad.

The Bengals claimed Seibert because they're having kicker issues of their own. Randy Bullock suffered calf cramps during a potential game-tying 31-yard field goal attempt in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

He was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. The team believes he'll be able to play on Thursday against the Browns, but they wanted to have a backup plan in place.

"We expect Randy to kick this Thursday," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "But again, as he kinda worked through his tightness yesterday. We just wanted to make sure, but he's going to be in good shape. We're claiming him (Seibert). It's not a big deal. Randy's our kicker."

The Bengals placed guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve. He's going to miss multiple weeks after suffering a left ankle injury against the Chargers. Players can return from injured reserve after missing three games this season, so there's a chance Su'a-Filo could be back for their Week 5 matchup against the Ravens. Obviously that's dependent on how his ankle heals. Billy Price will take his place as the starting right guard.

The Bengals also released cornerback Torry McTyer and promoted defensive end Amani Bledsoe to the 53-man roster.

The move makes sense considering Geno Atkins (shoulder) and Mike Daniels (groin) both missed practice on Tuesday. If both veteran defensive tackles are out, expect Christian Covington and Andrew Brown to get plenty of snaps next to D.J. Reader on Thursday.

Bledsoe was active for their Week 1 matchup against the Chargers. McTyer, a fourth-year player out of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, was inactive on Sunday. He had been with Cincinnati since last September.

This is also an indication that veteran cornerback LeShaun Sims could be active on Thursday after missing most of training camp due to personal reasons. He was inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!