NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Halftime Observations: Bengals Clinging to 9-7 Lead Over Washington

Halftime Observations: Bengals Clinging to 9-7 Lead Over Washington
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dominated Washington in the first half, but self-inflicted wounds have kept it close in the nation's capital.

Cincinnati has a 9-7 lead, but they've left points on the field. 

The Bengals have moved the ball up and down the field. They had 144 total yards on their first two drives of the game and didn't come away with any points. 

Both possessions stalled out in the red zone. 

The Bengals have 247 yards to Washington's 125, but they've had two drives stall out in the red zone. 

Randy Bullock missed three kicks in the first half, including a 34-yard field goal attempt. Combine that with a big hit from Chase Young on the goal line and Cincinnati's in a close contest, despite controlling the game.  

Hot Start

Burrow completed 12-of-15 passes for 111 yards in the first quarter. The rookie signal-caller found six different receivers in the opening frame. 

Green Gets In

A.J. Green scored his first touchdown of the season in the second quarter. He hadn't scored a touchdown since Oct. 28 2018. 

Green (64) passed Carl Pickens (63) for the second-most touchdown receptions in Bengals' history. He's just two shy of Chad Johnson's franchise record (66).

The Bengals Will Win If....

They need to keep Burrow upright. Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and Washington's pass rush started to get to the rookie in the second quarter. He's taken some big hits.

If they can keep Burrow clean, then he should be able to slice and dice this Washington secondary in the second half. 

Look for the Bengals to rely on their short-passing game. 

The defense has been able to slow down Washington, limiting them to just one scoring drive. They also forced a turnover at the end of the first half. 

The defense will have to get pressure on Alex Smith. They brought him down for one sack in the first half. That trend has to continue if they're going to get their first road win of the season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

CinvWas HT
News

Halftime Observations: Bengals Clinging to 9-7 Lead Over Washington

jbcy
Gameday

Watch: Chase Young Crushes Joe Burrow Near Goal-Line

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals Made Changes to Their Starting Offensive Line For Sunday's Game Against Washington

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) and offensive guard Mike Jordan (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Against Washington

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chad Johnson Gives Tee Higgins Advice After Fine

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) chases during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pigskin Pick'Em: My Week 11 Picks For Every NFL Game

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68), offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Trench Talk: Which Five Bengals' Offensive Linemen Will Start Against Washington?

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) after intercepting a pass in the end zone for a touchback in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
Gameday

Jessie Bates III Hopes to Solve the Bengals' Problems

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Bold Predictions For Sunday's Game Against Washington