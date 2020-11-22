Halftime Observations: Bengals Clinging to 9-7 Lead Over Washington

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dominated Washington in the first half, but self-inflicted wounds have kept it close in the nation's capital.

Cincinnati has a 9-7 lead, but they've left points on the field.

The Bengals have moved the ball up and down the field. They had 144 total yards on their first two drives of the game and didn't come away with any points.

Both possessions stalled out in the red zone.

The Bengals have 247 yards to Washington's 125, but they've had two drives stall out in the red zone.

Randy Bullock missed three kicks in the first half, including a 34-yard field goal attempt. Combine that with a big hit from Chase Young on the goal line and Cincinnati's in a close contest, despite controlling the game.

Hot Start

Burrow completed 12-of-15 passes for 111 yards in the first quarter. The rookie signal-caller found six different receivers in the opening frame.

Green Gets In

A.J. Green scored his first touchdown of the season in the second quarter. He hadn't scored a touchdown since Oct. 28 2018.

Green (64) passed Carl Pickens (63) for the second-most touchdown receptions in Bengals' history. He's just two shy of Chad Johnson's franchise record (66).

The Bengals Will Win If....

They need to keep Burrow upright. Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and Washington's pass rush started to get to the rookie in the second quarter. He's taken some big hits.

If they can keep Burrow clean, then he should be able to slice and dice this Washington secondary in the second half.

Look for the Bengals to rely on their short-passing game.

The defense has been able to slow down Washington, limiting them to just one scoring drive. They also forced a turnover at the end of the first half.

The defense will have to get pressure on Alex Smith. They brought him down for one sack in the first half. That trend has to continue if they're going to get their first road win of the season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!