A.J. Green, Mackensie Alexander Ready for Bengals, Colts Dealing With Significant Injuries

CINCINNATI — A key piece of the Bengals' secondary is set to return to the field this Sunday against the Colts.

Starting nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in Friday's practice and should be good to go for Sunday. He's officially listed as "questionable."

That's great news for a defense that will be without DJ Reader and Sam Hubbard. Reader will miss the rest of the season with a quad injury. Hubbard (left elbow) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three weeks.

A.J. Green (hamstring), Geno Atkins (shoulder), Giovani Bernard (groin) and Darius Phillips (shoulder) were all full participants on Friday and will play against the Colts.

Bengals receiver Auden Tate is the only player that is trending in the wrong direction. The third-year player is listed as "doubtful" with a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

The Colts are dealing with their fair share of injuries. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and tackle Chaz Green (back) have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup.

Linebacker Darius Leonard (groin) is listed as doubtful. He did not participate in practice on Friday.

That would be a huge loss for a defense hoping to bounce back from a 32-23 loss to the Browns in Week 5. Leonard is one of the most valuable linebackers in the NFL. If he can't play, then Bobby Okereke will start in his place.

Check out the entire injury report for both teams below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!