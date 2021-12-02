Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Podcast: Bengals' Confidence Growing Ahead of Big Matchup Against Chargers

    Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
    CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest Bengals' injury news, plus Joe Burrow talks about Cincinnati's progress on offense and Zac Taylor explains why Sunday's game against the Chargers is arguably the biggest matchup of the season. 

    David Droegemeier of Locked on Chargers stops by to preview Sunday's game.

    Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

