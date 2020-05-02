AllBengals
Bengals decline John Ross' fifth-year option

James Rapien

The Bengals officially declined John Ross' fifth-year option according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

That means the former first-round pick is set to hit free agency after the 2020 season. 

Ross has dealt with shoulder, hamstring and knee injuries during his first three seasons in the NFL. 

The former No. 9 overall pick flashed his potential in the first two games of 2019. Ross had 11 receptions (20 targets), 270 yards and three touchdowns. His breakout season came to a screeching halt when he suffered a sternoclavicular (shoulder) injury against the Steelers in Week 4. He missed eight games with the injury, but still averaged a career-high 18.1 yards per catch. 

Ross could thrive in year two of Zac Taylor's system, this time with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow under center. 

An argument could've been made for exercising the non-guaranted fifth-year option and using it as a safe guard in case Ross stays healthy and has a breakout season. 

Instead, the Bengals will see how the fourth-year pro performs. If he does have a breakout year, Cincinnati can still sign him to a new contract before free agency begins. 

Ross has played in 22 of a possible 32 games over the past two seasons. Being on the hook for $15.68 million was too much of a risk for the Bengals, even if it wasn't guaranteed. 

A wide receiver core consisting of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, second-round pick Tee Higgins and Ross could be a lethal combination. 

The Bengals have given Burrow plenty of weapons to work with this season. It's up to Ross to show he deserves a long-term deal. 

