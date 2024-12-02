Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo Takes Blame: 'This Starts and Ends With Me'
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo didn't pass the blame onto anyone else on Monday afternoon.
Anarumo opened up his conversation with reporters by taking blame for the Bengals' issues on defense.
"All of this starts and ends with me. How we play is certainly my responsibility," Anarumo said. "The players have done a fantastic job of preparing, practicing with energy, given us our best. Proud of the way we’ve gone about that. I need to do a better job of making sure it shows up on Sundays."
The Bengals' defense allowed 37 points on Sunday in Cincinnati's 44-38 loss to the Steelers. Pittsburgh scored on five-straight possessions at one point, including three-straight touchdown drives in the first half.
Cincinnati's defense has struggled all season long. It's good to see Anarumo take blame, but the entire organization has played a role in the struggles—including head coach Zac Taylor and the entire front office.
