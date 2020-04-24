Building around Burrow: Bengals select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in second-round

The Bengals took their franchise quarterback with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and less than 24 hours later they brought in a weapon to help Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati selected Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the No. 33 pick.

Higgins finished his college career with 248 receptions, 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns. He averaged 18.1 yards-per-catch and was a red zone weapon for the Tigers.

The 21 year old was 30th on the Sports Illustrated big board and has drawn comparisons to DeVante Parker and A.J. Green.

The Bengals had a first-round grade on Higgins and were ecstatic to get him in round two.

"There was a lot of quality wide receivers that were in this draft," head coach Zac Taylor said. "There's going to be opportunities for him. It's not a problem to have a lot of weapons.

"This in no way affects A.J. (Green). The receivers in the room should feel really good about this. This is just adding another weapon to the group."

The Bengals' wide receivers room may appear crowded, but Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are the only players under contract beyond this season. John Ross and Green have missed significant time in each of the past three seasons due to injury.

Drafting Higgins in round two is eerily similar to what the Bengals did in the 2011 NFL Draft. They landed their franchise wide receiver in Green with the No. 4 pick, before taking Andy Dalton in the second-round.

They went the opposite route this year, taking their quarterback in round one. They hope the Burrow-to-Higgins connection can produce similar results.