Bengals Elevate Quarterback Kevin Hogan for Monday Night's Matchup Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated quarterback Kevin Hogan from the practice squad for Monday night's matchup against the Steelers.

Hogan, 28, signed with Cincinnati last month following Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury.

Hogan is a fourth-year player out of Stanford. He's spent time with Kansas City, Cleveland, Denver and Washington.

He's appeared in eight NFL regular season games and completed 60-of-101 career passes (59.4%) for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Second-year quarterback Ryan Finley will get the start at quarterback with veteran Brandon Allen nursing a knee injury he suffered against the Cowboys last week.

Hogan will be Finley's backup, despite only being on the team for a few weeks. He'll revert back to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The team is confident that Finley can get the job done.

"He looked good [in practice]," wide receiver Tyler Boyd said last week. "He plays with more confidence now than he did his first year. He take control of the huddle. Seems like he’s ready to go."

The Bengals are 14.5-point underdogs on Monday night. It's one of the largest betting for a home team in recent years. They opened as 13-point underdogs, but the line has slowly moved in the Steelers' favor.

Pittsburgh has won 11-straight games in this matchup, including a 36-10 victory at Heinz Field in Week 10.

Other Moves

The Bengals also placed practice squad cornerback Brian Allen on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

