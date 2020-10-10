Bengals Elevate Torry McTyer, Kahlil McKenzie From Practice Squad for Ravens Game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated cornerback Torry McTyer and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

McTyer will join the active roster for the second time in as many weeks with starting nickel corner Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) out for a second-consecutive game.

With Alexander out, look for Darius Phillips to start at nickel and LeShaun Sims to start on the outside. These cornerbacks are going to have to tackle in space this week against a dynamic Ravens' offense.

The Bengals elevated Freedom Akinmoladun last week against the Jaguars. This time they're going with McKenzie, who has appeared in one game this season. He was on the field for 12 defensive snaps in Week 3 against the Eagles.

He's Back

The Bengals' defense is getting a boost this week, as eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins will make his 2020 debut.

"He's done a great job working back into practices," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "He's an outstanding player for us. He's been playing in this division for a long time. It's great to get that piece back in there."

Atkins missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Bengals' final scrimmage of training camp.

He'll play alongside prized free agent DJ Reader for the first time. The duo will be asked to slow down one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Ravens average 5.4 yards-per-carry, which is the second-best in the league.

For more on the Bengals and their matchup against the Ravens, go here!