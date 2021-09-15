Bengals Elevating Trenton Irwin, Signing Veteran Safety Following Allen Injury

Bengals Elevating Trenton Irwin, Signing Veteran Safety Following Ricardo Allen Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are placing veteran safety Ricardo Allen on injured reserve and promoting wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster.
Allen, 29, suffered a broken hand and a strained hamstring in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Vikings.
The team is also signing veteran safety Sean Davis to the practice squad according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Davis, 27, spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers. He played for the Colts in the season opener and was waived earlier this week. Davis has 259 tackles and five interceptions in 65 career games.
