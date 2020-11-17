Bengals Evaluating Punt Return Team: 'If It's Not Alex, I Don't Know Who That Guy Is'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' special teams unit struggled on Sunday against the Steelers.

That's rare for Cincinnati. Coordinator Darren Simmons usually has his guys ready to play.

Alex Erickson, who is one of the most consistent members of that unit, had arguably his worst game as a pro on Sunday.

Erickson fumbled on his first punt return of the game. He also let multiple punts bounce in the Steelers' favor, rather than fielding them.

The Bengals are evaluating that spot, but it doesn't seem like there are any clear cut candidates to replace Erickson.

“I think you’re always looking for more. At any position you always evaluate," Simmons said on Monday. "I don’t know who that guy is right now. If it’s not Alex, I don’t know who that guy is. The other guy that’s been back there and done some of that stuff in the past is Darius Phillips. Darius is hurt and is not an option for us. Tyler Boyd’s a guy who’s a sure-handed guy back there too, but Tyler’s a bug part of what we do on offense. We can’t risk putting him back there in situations like this.”

Phillips is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in the Bengals' Week 8 win over Tennessee. They should absolutely give him some chances when he's 100% healthy.

Boyd is too valuable. That's the right call by the Bengals. He's Joe Burrow's safety net. There's no reason to put him at risk on special teams.

Erickson struggled against the Steelers, but he hasn't been bad all season. He's averaging 8.8 yards-per-return. That would be the second-highest mark of his five-year career.

Sunday's fumble was his first of the season.

The Bengals could also give Giovani Bernard a chance at returning punts. He hasn't returned a punt in an NFL game, but he return two punts for touchdowns and averaged 16.4 yards-per-return during his sophomore season at North Carolina.

Outside of Bernard, who the Bengals haven't used in that spot, and Phillips, there isn't anyone to replace Erickson on punt returns.

Some fans believe John Ross deserves a shot, but the Bengals placed him on injured reserve last week. He suffered a foot injury in practice.

Once upon a time people were begging the Bengals to keep an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin named "Alex Erickson.

Now Erickson is receiving the same treatment.

The Bengals are confident that he will rebound from Sunday's poor performance.

"He's a veteran, experienced player. He knows to put that ball away," Simmons said. "He's got to put that ball away. We just have to schematically come up with things to enhance what he does and what he does well and stay away from the things he doesn't do well and just try to make calls and put him in position to do what he does well, which is get the ball up the field vertically right now. I think he got a little bit unnerved, too, with the wind. It was a factor the whole game. It was a battle in pregame."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!