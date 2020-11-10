SI.com
Podcast: Expectations for the Second Half of the Season, the Bengals' Offense, Joe Burrow and Scheme Changes

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow, Joe Goodberry and I discuss the first half of the Bengals' season, including Zac Taylor's comments about reviewing the scheme during the bye week. We also talk about Joe Burrow, the Bengals' offense and expectations for the second half of the season. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

