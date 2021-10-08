Bengals Expecting Huge Crowd For Sunday's Game Against Packers

Paul Brown Stadium will be packed on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The 3-1 Bengals are hosting the 3-1 Packers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati is buzzing with excitement for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and a Bengals team that has a winning record in October for the first time since 2018.

The organization is anticipating a "full house" on Sunday, which means 65,000+ fans will be in attendance. They encourage fans to arrive early so they can be in their seats by kickoff.

The gates open at 11:30 and pregame entertainment will begin at 12:30.

