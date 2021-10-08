    • October 8, 2021
    Bengals Expecting Huge Crowd For Sunday's Game Against Packers, Want Fans to Arrive Early

    Paul Brown Stadium will be packed on Sunday.
    CINCINNATI — The 3-1 Bengals are hosting the 3-1 Packers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    Cincinnati is buzzing with excitement for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and a Bengals team that has a winning record in October for the first time since 2018. 

    The organization is anticipating a "full house" on Sunday, which means 65,000+ fans will be in attendance. They encourage fans to arrive early so they can be in their seats by kickoff. 

    The gates open at 11:30 and pregame entertainment will begin at 12:30. 

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates with fans following his second quarter touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.
