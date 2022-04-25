Report: Bengals Eyeing Corners, But Still Considering Offensive Lineman in First Round
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals take an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft?
All signs point to them addressing their defense with the 31st overall pick, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says there's at least a decent chance of them doubling down and adding another offensive lineman.
"The Bengals have done their homework on corners, and a number of the big-school types Cincinnati likes could be available in this range, with (Kyler) Gordon, Florida’s Kaiir Elam and Clemson’s Andrew Booth being potential options," Breer wrote. "But I wouldn’t rule out the team doubling down again on the offensive line, even after bringing in Alex Cappa and La’el Collins. Especially if someone like Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is there."
If the Bengals take Linderbaum, they could move Ted Karras to left guard and have four new starting offensive linemen in 2022.
Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times last season (including playoffs), so adding another high-end lineman would make sense.
They'll definitely address the cornerback position, but it might not be in round one.
Read Breer's entire column here. For more on what the Bengals could do in the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
