Bengals Fall in Power Rankings, Despite Week 6 Win Over Saints

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Saints 30-26 in Week 6, but they dropped in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings.

Cincinnati fell from 14th to 15th, despite beating the Saints.

"The Bengals look so good when opposing teams allow them to play in their comfort zone," Conor Orr wrote. "While some of their protective measures are still coming up short (just ask Joe Mixon on one particular Saints A-gap blitz Sunday), they are far too talented to dismiss."

The Ravens led the way for the AFC North at ninth, followed by the Steelers (23rd) and Browns (25th).

