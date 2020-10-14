Power Rankings: Bengals Drop Following Blowout Loss to Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were battered and beaten in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

They lost key players like DJ Reader and Sam Hubbard on defense and couldn't move the ball on offense for the first time this season.

"I think everyone is overreacting a little bit right now. We just got off three straight weeks of 300 yards passing," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said. "We’ve been moving the ball up and down the field and we had a bad game. That’s going to happen in the NFL. You have a short memory as an offense and as a quarterback, you are going to go out there and execute the next one."

Cincinnati fell to 1-3-1 on the season. They also dropped in Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings. The MMQB team says Sunday's loss was a reminder that the Bengals still have a long way to go.

"Getting your face kicked in by the Ravens happens to the best of us, but it served as a reminder that despite a two-game loss-less streak, there’s still plenty of work to be done in Cin City."

The Bengals were 23rd in last week's power rankings. They fell five spots to 28th this week.

Despite the loss, they're still ranked ahead of the Giants (29), Jaguars (30), Washington Football Team (31) and Jets (32).

The Colts were 11th in this week's power rankings following their loss to Cleveland.

Indianapolis is 3-2 this season. They beat the Vikings, Jets and Bears and lost to the Jaguars and Browns.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!