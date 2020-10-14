SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Power Rankings: Bengals Drop Following Blowout Loss to Ravens

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were battered and beaten in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens. 

They lost key players like DJ Reader and Sam Hubbard on defense and couldn't move the ball on offense for the first time this season. 

"I think everyone is overreacting a little bit right now. We just got off three straight weeks of 300 yards passing," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said. "We’ve been moving the ball up and down the field and we had a bad game. That’s going to happen in the NFL. You have a short memory as an offense and as a quarterback, you are going to go out there and execute the next one."

Cincinnati fell to 1-3-1 on the season. They also dropped in Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings. The MMQB team says Sunday's loss was a reminder that the Bengals still have a long way to go.

"Getting your face kicked in by the Ravens happens to the best of us, but it served as a reminder that despite a two-game loss-less streak, there’s still plenty of work to be done in Cin City."

The Bengals were 23rd in last week's power rankings. They fell five spots to 28th this week. 

Despite the loss, they're still ranked ahead of the Giants (29), Jaguars (30), Washington Football Team (31) and Jets (32).

The Colts were 11th in this week's power rankings following their loss to Cleveland.  

Indianapolis is 3-2 this season. They beat the Vikings, Jets and Bears and lost to the Jaguars and Browns.  

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It Should Be Josh Kline-Time in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals should sign free agent guard Josh Kline

James Rapien

by

Whodeybacker

Podcast: Protecting Joe Burrow, A.J. Green and Evaluating the Bengals' Coaching Staff

Protecting Joe Burrow, A.J. Green and Evaluating the Cincinnati Bengals' Coaching Staff

James Rapien

by

Chuckluv

Injury Roundup — The Latest on A.J. Green, Geno Atkins, Auden Tate and more

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup — The Latest on A.J. Green, Geno Atkins, Auden Tate and more

James Rapien

A.J. Green 'Feeling Good,' Expected to Practice on Thursday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green 'Feeling Good,' Expected to Practice on Thursday

James Rapien

Watch: Xavier Williams on Signing With Bengals, Winning a Super Bowl, Geno Atkins and More

Xavier Williams on Signing With Cincinnati Bengals, Winning a Super Bowl, Geno Atkins and More

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on the Bengals' Struggles Against the Ravens, A.J. Green and the Colts' Defense

Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' Struggles Against the Ravens, A.J. Green and the Indianapolis Colts' Defense

James Rapien

Podcast: Le'Veon Bell's release, Russell Wilson's Greatness and the Titans Roll

New York Jets release Le'Veon Bell, Russell Wilson's Greatness and the Tennessee Titans Roll

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap's Presence Needed on Bengals' Depleted Line

Carlos Dunlap's Presence Needed on Cincinnati Bengals' Depleted Line

Russ Heltman

Hue Jackson Says His 'Biggest Regret' is Leaving Cincinnati For Cleveland

Hue Jackson Says His 'Biggest Regret' Was Leaving Cincinnati Bengals For Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

Three Players That Should Be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Tuesday Night

Three Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills That Should Be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Tuesday Night

James Rapien