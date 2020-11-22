Bengals Fans Show Support By Donating to Joe Burrow's Foundation

This is really great to see following Sunday's injury

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Washington with a season-ending left knee injury.

Shock, disbelief, and heartbreak loomed over Bengals nation as they watched Burrow on the turf in pain.

Burrow took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the well wishes noting that he won’t be back until next season.

Burrow ends his rookie season 264-of-404 for 2,688 yards. He was on pace to break Andrew Luck’s rookie record of passing yards (4,374).

Not only has Burrow excelled on the field, but his leadership will be missed.

“He handled everything like a professional from day one.” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game when asked about Burrow’s leadership. “To be voted a captain just speaks to everything you need to know about the guy. The players have responded to him, the coaches have responded to him, the city has responded to him. He energizes this team.”

Bengals fans have rallied around their new franchise quarterback since the day Burrow was drafted. Burrow has brought a new energy to the fan base that was desperately needed.

The fans have shown their support and appreciation for Burrow in their own way by donating to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund which supports the operations of the Athens County Food Pantry in Burrow’s hometown.

If you would like to donate to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, go to this link.

He created the fund in July hoping to help those in need, specifically during the coronavirus pandemic.

A minor setback for a major comeback for Burrow. Best wishes in your recovery, Joe! We are all rooting for you.

