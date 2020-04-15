Oddsmakers not sold on offseason moves, 2020 Bengals favored in just one game

The 2020 NFL season is months away, but that isn’t stopping oddsmakers from releasing pre-draft gambling lines.

The Bengals committed nearly $150 million in free agency this offseason, adding six projected starters. Those moves weren’t enough to significantly impact the lines.

The Bengals are 3.5-point home favorites against the Jaguars. It’s the only game they’re favored to win according to Bet Online. They’re also a pick-em in a home matchup against the Giants.

These are pre-draft rankings, so the addition of Joe Burrow and other rookies could impact things, but it’s hard to envision the lines changing much after the 2020 NFL Draft.

They’re underdogs by eight points or more in six games. No one expected the Bengals to be heavy favorites, but some may be surprised they’re only favored to win one game this season.

Cincinnati went 2-14 last year and played in a lot of close games. They’ve added talent to a roster that desperately needed it.

Here are the lines for all 16 games:

(courtesy of Bet Online)

Cincinnati Bengals +8½ @ Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals +8 @ Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals +6½ @ Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals +9½ @ Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals +3½ @ Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals +10 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals +9½ @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals +1½ @ Washington Redskins

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals +9

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals +3

Dallas Cowboys @ Cincinnati Bengals +5

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals -3½

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals +1½

New York Giants @ Cincinnati Bengals Pick'em

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals +4

Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals +3½