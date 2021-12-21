Bengals Favored in Week 16 Matchup Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals sweep the Ravens for the first time since 2015?
Cincinnati (8-6) is hoping to beat Baltimore (8-6) in their quest to win the AFC North.
The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites in Sunday's matchup according to the SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44.5.
Cincinnati beat Baltimore 41-17 in October. The Ravens will try to return the favor on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
Related: Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16
The winner will assume control of the AFC North with just two games remaining.
For more on the state of the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16
Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8
Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos
Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos
Read More
Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver
It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line
Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad
Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos
Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos
Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops
Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success
Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals