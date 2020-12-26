Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Texans

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game in Houston.

Cincinnati activated cornerback Tony Brown from the injured reserve list. The third-year player was placed on IR on Dec. 5 after suffering a hamstring injury in the Bengals' 19-17 loss to the Giants.

Brown has 11 tackles and a pass defensed in 11 games this season.

Cincinnati also elevated wide receiver Trent Irwin and linebacker Keandre Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Irwin, 25, has appeared in one regular season game. He played nine snaps in the Bengals' 33-23 win over the Browns in Week 17 last season.

The Bengals promoted Irwin because star wide receiver Tyler Boyd is out Sunday due to a concussion he suffered against the Steelers.

Jones is an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. He originally signed with the Bears as a college free agent in April.

The 22-year-old played for Maryland in 2019. He spent his first three college seasons (2016-18) at Ohio State.

Jones was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He led Maryland with 15 tackles for loss last season. He finished with 74 tackles (49 solo) and performed well enough to be an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection. He also led the Terrapins with seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Bengals signed Jones to their practice squad on Sept. 8.

Both Irwin and Jones will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

They also waived safety Trayvon Henderson. The University of Hawaii product didn't have a tackle in four games this season.

