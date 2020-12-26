NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Texans

Cincinnati activated Tony Brown from injured reserve
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game in Houston. 

Cincinnati activated cornerback Tony Brown from the injured reserve list. The third-year player was placed on IR on Dec. 5 after suffering a hamstring injury in the Bengals' 19-17 loss to the Giants. 

Brown has 11 tackles and a pass defensed in 11 games this season. 

Cincinnati also elevated wide receiver Trent Irwin and linebacker Keandre Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Irwin, 25, has appeared in one regular season game. He played nine snaps in the Bengals' 33-23 win over the Browns in Week 17 last season. 

The Bengals promoted Irwin because star wide receiver Tyler Boyd is out Sunday due to a concussion he suffered against the Steelers. 

Jones is an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. He originally signed with the Bears as a college free agent in April.

The 22-year-old played for Maryland in 2019. He spent his first three college seasons (2016-18) at Ohio State.

Jones was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He led Maryland with 15 tackles for loss last season. He finished with 74 tackles (49 solo) and performed well enough to be an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection. He also led the Terrapins with seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Bengals signed Jones to their practice squad on Sept. 8. 

Both Irwin and Jones will revert to the practice squad on Monday. 

They also waived safety Trayvon Henderson. The University of Hawaii product didn't have a tackle in four games this season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin(16) blocked by teammate Stanley Morgan(17)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Texans

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, listens to team president Mike Brown speak at a press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Taylor as the10th head coach in Cincinnati Bengals team history. Zac Taylor Named Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach 02 05 2019
GM Report

Dave Lapham Gives Insight About How Mike Brown Views Zac Taylor's Future With Bengals

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Posts Encouraging Video Following ACL Surgery

Dec 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Who to Play With a Fantasy Championship on the Line

September 13, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 16 Picks For Every NFL Game

Sep 14, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) escapes a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson (58) during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Houston Texans Provide Cautionary Tale For Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, Brandon Allen, Darius Phillips and Logan Wilson

Aug 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor runs drills during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Future, Zac Taylor and the Rest of the Coaching Staff

Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer on the team at the conclusion of an NFL Week 15 football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-17. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 21
News

Podcast: Injury Updates, Christmas Gratitude and a Preview of Sunday's Game Against the Texans