John Breech of CBSSports.com joined me on the Locked on Bengals podcast to discuss his piece on the 'Franchise Five' and the need for a Ring of Honor. We also talked about Joe Burrow, both Ken's — Anderson and Riley — deserving to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and so much more.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.