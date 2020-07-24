AllBengals
Which free agent signing will have the biggest impact for the Bengals in 2020?

Blake Jewell

The Bengals signed multiple free agents this offseason in hopes of revamping a roster that went 2-14 last season. 

They added several new players that will get a chance to play a big role in 2020.

D.J. Reader could have a big impact for the Bengals this season. The five-year veteran spent the first four years of his career with the Texans. 

Cincinnati made Reader the highest paid nose tackle in NFL history. He had 154 tackles and 6.5 sacks during his time in Houston. He should be a difference maker on defense alongside eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins.

The Bengals were also able to secure two former Minnesota Vikings cornerbacks in Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. Waynes will start on the boundary alongside William Jackson III. Alexander will take Darqueze Dennard's old spot as starting nickel corner. 

Some other names in the running to be the most impactful free agent are linebacker Josh Bynes and safety Vonn Bell.

Bynes tallied 46 tackles (six for loss) in 12 games for the Ravens last season. He's the veteran leader in a young linebacker room. The 30-year-old should get regular snaps and should start the season in the middle of Lou Anarumo's defense.

Bell arrives in Cincinnati after an 89 tackle season in New Orleans last year. He will see plenty of snaps in the box playing alongside Jessie Bates and Shawn Williams, which could lead to a good year of production for the Bengals newest safety.

While all of the names mentioned are likely to make an impact in 2020, Reader and Waynes are the two most-likely candidates to have the biggest difference on the Bengals' defense. Both guys will get plenty of playing time and enter a situation with plenty of supporting talent. Waynes has Jackson and Bates to support him in coverage. Reader gets the chance to play alongside a future Hall of Famer in Atkins.

With all the new additions, the Bengals need to make sure their free agency spending spree doesn't go to waste. 

This year could be the turning point for the franchise. If they're going to be successful, then they need their free agent acquisitions to perform at a high level. 

