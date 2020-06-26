AllBengals
Bengals issue jersey numbers to free agent signings

James Rapien

The Bengals have issued jersey numbers for most of their veteran free agent and undrafted free agent signings. 

Cincinnati added eight veteran free agents this offseason, including D.J. Reader. The starting nose tackle is the only player on the roster without an official number according to the team's website. 

Reader wore No. 98 in Houston. Bengals defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow currently has that number. The two could be working out a deal so Reader can wear '98' in Cincinnati.

Safety Vonn Bell will wear 24, which is no surprise. He wore that number for four years in New Orleans. 

Linebacker Josh Bynes will wear No. 56 and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo will wear No. 76. 

Mike Thomas, who spent the first four years of his career with the Rams, will wear No. 80. He faces an uphill battle to make the roster. Thomas does thrive on special teams and head coach Zac Taylor has a relationship with him from his time in Los Angeles. 

Defensive back Trae Waynes will wear No. 26. Mackensie Alexander will wear No. 21 and LeShaun Sims will wear No. 38. 

Cornerback Tony Brown will wear No. 27 and linebacker Austin Calitro will wear No. 47. 

The Bengals also signed 10 undrafted free agents following the 2020 NFL Draft. Each player has been assigned a number. 

Here are the players and their numbers:

DL Tyler Clark — No. 69

DL Trey Dishon — No. 99

OL Clay Cordasco — No. 63

DE Kendrall Futrell — No. 72

OL Josh Knipfel — No. 75

LB Marcel Spears Jr. — No. 52

CB Isiah Swann — No. 37

WR Scotty Washington — No. 14

RB Devwah Whaley — No. 35

TE Mitchell Wilcox — No. 84

The Bengals awarded numbers to all seven of their draft picks in April. 

