Bengals Telling Teams Geno Atkins 'Isn't Available' Ahead of Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks on Wednesday. The 31-year-old had grown frustrated with his diminishing role and become a distraction in the locker room.

Even though the team traded the two-time Pro Bowler, they plan to hold onto his long-time teammate Geno Atkins according to Albert Breer.

"In the wake of the Dunlap trade, my understanding is that teams have called the Bengals about veteran DT Geno Atkins and have been told he isn’t available," Breer wrote on Thursday.

It isn't surprising news, but it is disappointing. The Bengals have only made two in season trades since 1985, which includes the Dunlap deal. The other was in 2011 when they traded Carson Palmer to the Raiders.

Atkins missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury. The 32-year-old may have some juice left in the tank, but he's past his prime.

The Bengals should absolutely listen to offers for the eight-time Pro Bowler. Atkins is under contract through 2022. Unless the team believes he can still be a dominant player for the length of his deal—which would be hard to believe—then they need to trade him sooner rather than later.

Ross Update

Breer also mentioned John Ross on his list of players that were available ahead of the deadline. Ross has two receptions (seven targets) for 17 yards in three games this season. He's fallen out of the wide receiver rotation and his agent recently requested a trade. The 24-year-old missed Thursday's practice due to an illness.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

