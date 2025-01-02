All Bengals

Bengals Have Chance to do Something They've Only Done Once in Franchise History

Cincinnati would improve to 9-8 with a win in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor walk off the field following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor walk off the field following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals have won four-straight games. Their playoff chances are slim, but they're still alive going into the final week of the season.

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, the Bengals have a chance to accomplish a rare feat on Saturday night.

If Cincinnati beats Pittsburgh, they'll improve to 9-8 on the season. That would give the Bengals a winning record for a fourth-straight season. They've only done that once (2011-15) in franchise history.

Obviously Burrow and the Bengals were expecting much more out of this season, but it is worth noting, regardless.

Cincinnati has won four-straight games after a 4-8 start. They could enter a small group of teams that have won five-straight games to end the season, but miss the playoffs. For more on that, go here.

