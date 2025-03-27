Bengals Have Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Possible Solution in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant for a pre-draft visit.
Grant shared the news in a recent interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
"I have a very busy schedule," Grant told Melo. "I believe I have six visits and two workouts coming up over the next few weeks. I’m visiting the Texans, Eagles, Ravens, Titans, Bengals, Falcons, and Raiders."
Grant is projected to be a day two draft pick. The Bengals are in need of guard help and he certainly fits the description.
"Highly consistent performer with elite length and better technique than many prospects coming from a higher level of competition," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Grant played with both urgency and positioning in William & Mary’s zone-heavy approach, but he needs to add bulk and improve his pad level to play with the drive and anchor needed as a pro. The former high school wrestler utilizes a bag of tricks with his protection approach and possesses adequate core strength to absorb a speed-to-power pass rush. He could develop into a solid pro as either a guard or tackle if he cleans up issues with hand usage."
Grant is 97th of Pro Football Focus' big board. They also think he needs to refine his hand usage.
"Grant's athleticism gives him a ton of raw potential," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "His lower body is a true asset, and he could develop into a solid contributor if he adds some upper-body strength and refines his hand technique."
The Bengals have six picks in this year's draft class, including the 17th, 49th, 81st and 119th selections. For Melo's entire conversation with Grant, go here.