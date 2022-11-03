Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Comments on Adam Zimmer's Death

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive assistant Adam Zimmer passed away this week. He was 38-years-old.

Zimmer joined Zac Taylor's staff in July after spending the past eight seasons in Minnesota.

"Adam's a great guy, he was a great guy. I really enjoyed getting to know him the last couple of months," Taylor said. "I think everybody in the building who was around him really thought a lot of him as a person, his personality. You focus on a person and he was also doing a great job, so I had a lot of respect for how he approached the profession and the job he was doing. It's heartbreaking news to get when someone had kind of come into your life like he had all of us and he became a friend to all of us. To get the news is awful and then you feel awful for his dad and his two sisters, and so certainly our prayers are with them. It's heartbreaking for those who knew him, those around the profession that knew him. A lot of guys on a lot of staffs knew him and were impacted certainly. It's terrible news."

For more on Zimmer's passing, read his sisters Instagram post below.

