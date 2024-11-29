Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Key Players Ahead of Showdown vs Steelers
CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is on track to play on Sunday against the Steelers.
Brown hasn't started and finished a game since Oct. 13 against the Giants. He called his injury "unique" earlier this week.
Meanwhile, linebacker Logan Wilson missed practice all week with a knee injury.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says Wilson is "pretty sore" and will be listed as questionable.
Sheldon Rankins (illness) is out. He's dealing with a viral infection and will miss a second-straight game.
