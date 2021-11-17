Injury Roundup: Bengals Healthy After Bye Week Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Raiders
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are as healthy as can be expected entering their Week 11 matchup against the Raiders.
Rookie defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (knee) was the only player that didn't participate in practice on Wednesday.
Auden Tate (thigh) and Trey Hopkins (knee) were both limited.
The team is also hoping to activate Markus Bailey from the COVID-19 Reserve List on Thursday.
Check out their complete injury report below.
