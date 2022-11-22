Bengals Help Set CBS Record For Most Viewers During Week 11 Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 11 to improve to 6-4 on the season. There was plenty of interest in their matchup, as the AFC North rivals help set a new CBS record for most-watched Week 11 game since the NFL returned to the network in 1998.
"Sunday’s national game window, with Cowboys-Vikings and Bengals-Steelers, is the Network’s most-watched Week 11 game window since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998, averaging 27.546 million viewers," the network said in a statement. "Along with Week Two’s national game window (led by Bengals-Cowboys, 27.391 million viewers), the NFL ON CBS has surpassed 27 million viewers twice this season, the most of any network."
This shows how much interest there is in Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Cincinnati has won four of their last five games. They play the Titans in Week 12.
