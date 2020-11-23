Bengals Open As Home Underdogs Against Giants

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are home underdogs against the Giants in Week 12.

New York opened as a four-point favorite according to BetOnline.

This is the first betting line that has been released since Cincinnati lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury.

Without Burrow, the Bengals are arguably the worst team in the NFL.

The 23-year-old was on pace to set multiple rookie passing records. Instead, his first season ended after 10 games.

“He handled everything like a professional from day one, and to be voted a captain just speaks to everything that you need to know about the guy," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday. "The players have responded to him, the coaches have responded to him, the city has responded to him and all that is equally as important. He energizes this team and he's been a tremendous player. Everything we’d hoped he would be, and we'll get him back at some point. We don't know when that is, but for now we got to transform that energy and put it somewhere else in this team, again we got plenty of guys we can rely on. I thought our defense showed us some really good stuff today in some areas. We didn't do enough in the second half on offense, so the defense got us some stops. But you got to transfer that and go down and score points and we're getting that momentum, but we didn't do that today. And so again, we weren't solid enough in all three phases to come out of here with a win.”

Cincinnati will turn to Ryan Finley against New York. The second-year quarterback completed 3-of-10 passes for 30 yards and one interception after replacing Burrow against Washington.

