Mike Daniels visiting Cincinnati, expected to sign with Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are closing in on a deal with longtime Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Daniels, 31, made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and spent seven years in Green Bay, before playing in Detroit last season.

He earned a 70.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2019, finishing with 10 tackles and one sack in nine games. He may not be the player he once was, but the Bengals needed another nose tackle after Josh Tupou decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

"Sounds like I'm not the only guy worried about that around the league," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said earlier this month, referring to multiple defensive tackles that have opted out. "It seems to be a few teams are having that issue. I'm sure we'll address it and we've got some good young guys we're working with. We're not practicing until Aug. 12 or something like that. We still have time to maybe go get a guy or two. We'll see how it all shakes out."

Daniels visited the Bengals on Sunday. He'll have to pass a physical before the contract became official. He would also take his first COVID-19 test.

The Bengals' roster is at 79, which means they can sign him without making another roster move.

Daniels made the NFL Top-100 list in three straight seasons from 2016-2018. The Bengals don't need him to dominate like he did at times in Green Bay. They just hope he can compliment Geno Atkins and D.J. Reader.

