Bengals Hosting OJ Howard for Visit, Expected to Sign Former First Rounder

The Bills released the veteran on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to sign veteran tight end OJ Howard on Wednesday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The former first round pick is in Cincinnati visiting the team. If he passes his physical, then he will join a Bengals tight end room that includes Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample. 

Howard has 119 receptions for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns in five seasons. 

The Bengals liked Howard in the 2017 NFL Draft and could use another tight end behind Hayden Hurst.

Drew Sample (knee) is still making his way back from an MCL injury. Mitch Wilcox is dealing with an ankle injury.

Howard was versatile in Tampa Bay and now he brings his talents to Cincinnati in hopes of helping the Bengals make another run to the Super Bowl.

Scroll to Continue

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
