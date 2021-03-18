Bengals Hosting Veteran Offensive Tackle For Visit on Thursday Afternoon
CINCINNATI — Former Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff is in Cincinnati visiting the Bengals on Thursday afternoon according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.
Reiff was released by the Vikings earlier this month. He allowed one sack in 15 starts last season according to Pro Football Focus. He earned a 71.4 overall grade from PFF.
The Bengals have been adamant about keeping Jonah Williams at left tackle, which means Reiff could end up moving to the right side. Either way, he's a clear upgrade from what Cincinnati had last season.
They desperately need to find a way to get better in the trenches this offseason. Reiff would be a clear upgrade in the Bengals' quest to protect Joe Burrow.
