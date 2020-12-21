NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Announce Inactives For Monday Night Matchup Against Steelers

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson won't play on Monday night
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak on Monday night against the Steelers. 

They enter with a 2-10-1 record. They've lost eight of their last nine games. 

Pittsburgh is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak of their own. The Steelers got off to an 11-0 start before losing back-to-back games against Washington and Buffalo, respectively. 

Cincinnati will be shorthanded on Monday night. They'll be without starting quarterback Brandon Allen, who suffered a knee injury last week against Dallas. 

Second-year quarterback Ryan Finley will make his first start of the 2020 season. 

"He looked good [in practice]," Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said when asked about Finley. "He plays with more confidence now than he did his first year. He take control of the huddle. Seems like he’s ready to go."

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson is also inactive due to an ankle injury. Look for rookies Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey to get more snaps with Wilson out. 

Offensive linemen B.J. Finney, Alex Redmond and Keaton Sutherland are also inactive. 

The Bengals are also giving kicker Austin Seibert another shot at winning the starting job. He got the nod over Randy Bullock last week against Dallas, but only attempted an extra point. 

Bullock missed three of his last five field goals before being inactive last week. 

