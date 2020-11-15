Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to shock the football world on Sunday afternoon. They take on the undefeated Steelers in Pittsburgh.

There weren't any surprises on the Bengals' inactive list. Joe Mixon (foot), Geno Atkins (personal), Bobby Hart (knee) and LeShaun Sims (concussion) were all ruled out earlier this week.

Kicker Austin Seibert and offensive linemen Keaton Sutherland are also inactive.

Hakeem Adeniji will start in Hart's place at right tackle. There were some rumblings that Quinton Spain would get the nod, but he'll be a backup against the Steelers.

Jonah Williams, Michael Jordan and Trey Hopkins are back for Cincinnati. Look for Alex Redmond to start at right guard.

The Bengals are going to have their hands full against a tough, but explosive Steelers team.

"Ben [Roethlisberger] is one of the best in the league. And then they’re doing a really good job of using these tight ends and receivers that they’ve got. They’re all playmakers. You see all of them show up and have explosive plays when they’re matched up one-on-one," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Then their defense is one of the best in the league. It really starts up front with those front guys that they’ve got. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and they’ve played together for a long time. They’ve got good backers obviously right behind them. Minkah leads that secondary, and they’ve got really talented corners and nickels. It’s a group that we’re really familiar with, they play really well together. They’ve got 34 or 35 sacks, a ton of turnovers that they’ve created. They do a really nice job on defense."

Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!